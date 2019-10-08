SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,217. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.