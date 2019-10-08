Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

