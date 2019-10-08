Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lessened by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

