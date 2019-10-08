Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

