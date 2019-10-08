SCRIV NETWORK Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $11,402.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

