SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSW. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of SSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,639. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,956 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

