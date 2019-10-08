Sebastian Evans Sells 59,000 Shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75), for a total value of A$62,422.00 ($44,270.92).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sebastian Evans sold 57,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74), for a total value of A$59,850.00 ($42,446.81).

On Friday, September 13th, Sebastian Evans acquired 26,642 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,438.67 ($1,020.33).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sebastian Evans acquired 1,062,986 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,889.58 ($22,616.72).

On Thursday, August 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 7,500 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$405.00 ($287.23).

On Monday, August 26th, Sebastian Evans acquired 123,096 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,647.18 ($4,714.31).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Sebastian Evans acquired 550 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$596.20 ($422.84).

ASX:NCC traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$1.07 ($0.76). 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.02. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of A$1.30 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Naos Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is -56.00%.

About Naos Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

