Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $4.45. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,961,919 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.62. The company has a market cap of $149.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

