SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.70 ($10.49).

A number of research firms have commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

LON:SGRO traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 788.40 ($10.30). 2,339,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 779.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 728.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

