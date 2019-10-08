SelfSell Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 207.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

