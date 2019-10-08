Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 9,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.