Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.11

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.11 and traded as low as $71.40. Severfield shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 38,488 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $221.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.11.

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

