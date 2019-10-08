SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. SHPING has a total market cap of $78,553.00 and $38.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01024663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,540,029 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

