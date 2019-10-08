Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIGHT. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.85 ($28.90).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.