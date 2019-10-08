Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Up 7.2%

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 6,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 141,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

