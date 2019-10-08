Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.8%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.62, 1,088,782 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,260,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.