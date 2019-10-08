SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Volume of $190,432.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 5% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $190,432.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01024663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

