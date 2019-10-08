SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $501,124.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $501,124.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01024633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.