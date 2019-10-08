Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $3.75. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 53,491,734 shares.

SXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $263.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.51.

In other Sirius Minerals news, insider Christopher N. Fraser purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

