Skyline Asset Management LP Acquires 4,100 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.40% of Jeld-Wen worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth $12,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,955. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

