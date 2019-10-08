Skyline Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SPX comprises 2.2% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of SPX worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPX by 81.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 917,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,968. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

