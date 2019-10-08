SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.54, approximately 3,995,618 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,245,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 284.67 and a beta of 2.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

