SmartCash Reaches One Day Volume of $82,676.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.20 million and $82,676.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,229.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.02193114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.47 or 0.02797806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00694864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00674711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00453089 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012201 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.