SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

