SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019 over the last 90 days.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.