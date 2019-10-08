SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0008 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a market cap of $352,488.00 and approximately $21,250.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038933 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.05612047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SNPC is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

