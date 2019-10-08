Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.37.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,638,186. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $391,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,201,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,377,702.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,179,453 shares of company stock valued at $88,470,896.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.