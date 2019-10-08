Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

