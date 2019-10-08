Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

