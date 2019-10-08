Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $8.48 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $31.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.78 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $31.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

