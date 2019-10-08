Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 25.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price dropped 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 11,619,607 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 1,713,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a market cap of $303.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.52% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

