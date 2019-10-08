Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 128000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Southern Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

