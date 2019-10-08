Sparkpoint Achieves Market Cap of $168,877.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $168,877.00 and $60,964.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,615,097,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

