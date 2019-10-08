SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,792,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 529,529 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,722,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.60. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,522. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.