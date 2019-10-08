Spence Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 6.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.10% of Roku worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total value of $552,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,426. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,252,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691,858. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

