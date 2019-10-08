Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 716,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,940. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

