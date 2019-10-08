Sprouts Trading Up 35.6% Over Last Week (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sprouts has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $257,084.00 and approximately $1,492.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,610,876,756 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

