Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 350,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,161. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $50,911,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $28,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $15,353,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

