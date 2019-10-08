State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 134,833 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,523 shares of company stock worth $4,061,639. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 7,670,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

