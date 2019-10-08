State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. 1,037,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,863. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $347.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

