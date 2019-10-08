State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,736 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 1,916,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

