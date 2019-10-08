State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

