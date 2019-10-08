State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 21,206 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Progressive stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,747. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

