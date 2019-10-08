State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 841.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

