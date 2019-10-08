Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.30. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 2,038,964 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

