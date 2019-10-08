Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 169,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $91,017.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 366 shares of company stock valued at $13,272 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 244,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

