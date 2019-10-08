Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 3,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $825.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.