Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.58. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 582,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

