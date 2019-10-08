Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.72.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.90 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.01. 1,556,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,741. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.39. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.53 and a 52-week high of C$51.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.0999997 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at C$1,625,665.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.