Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,006 shares of company stock valued at $325,322.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

